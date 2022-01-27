© 2022 WMOT
News

Average housing rental costs in Metro Nashville jumped 19 percent in a single year

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published January 27, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — Home rental prices headed sharply higher last year across the nation and here in Middle Tennessee.

A recent report by the online real estate marketplace Zillow.com said rents in Metro Nashville jumped 19 percent in 2021. The average rental cost $1788 a month in December, up $284 a month in just one year.

Zillow says home rental costs rose in all 50 of the nation’s largest cities, but prices jumped sharpest across the South.

Nashville fared better than many other sunbelt cities. Miami saw average rents increase by 30 percent year over year, Phoenix rentals jumped 26 percent.

