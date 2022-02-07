Tennessee Gov. Lee, GOP push more scrutiny of school libraries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee says he supports placing more scrutiny over school libraries so that students consume “age appropriate” content.

The Republican's remarks come less than a week after a local Tennessee school board attracted national attention for banning a Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust.

Across the country, conservative officials are increasingly attempting to limit the exposure of certain books to children, particularly books that touch on structural racism and LGBTQ issues.

Lee has filed a separate bill that would require school libraries to post their contents online and regularly review their policies to make sure the materials are “age-appropriate” for the children accessing them.

The bill was filed Monday.