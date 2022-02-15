© 2022 WMOT
State lawmakers target Memphis with a ban on instant runoff voting

WMOT | By Associated Press, Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published February 15, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee have passed a ban against instant runoff voting in elections.

The House and Senate votes Monday seek to end a long-running legal dispute between the state and the city of Memphis, where voters still haven’t used the method for a city election since voting to allow it in 2008.

Residents voted against repealing the system in 2018.

Tennessee Elections Coordinator Mark Goins has ruled that the approach isn’t allowed under state law.

For years, the issue has been tied up in administrative challenges against the state and lawsuits, including one filed just last week.

The system lets voters rank choices, avoiding runoffs when no candidate tops 50%.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
