© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Court declines to expedite Tennessee redistricting lawsuit

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published March 9, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST
220309 state house districts nashville area.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-judge panel has denied a request to expedite a legal challenge seeking to block newly drawn state House and Senate maps in Tennessee.

According to the order, the judges argued on Tuesday they were “not convinced” they had the authority to speed up the proceedings and that doing so could limit “important constitutional questions” from being fully considered and adjudicated.

Last month, the Tennessee Democratic Party filed a lawsuit on behalf of three voters questioning the legality of the new legislative maps.

The lawsuit claims Republican lawmakers violated the state Constitution to keep a firm grip on their partisan advantages. Republicans have argued their mapmaking work falls in line with state and federal requirements.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne