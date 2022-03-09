Court declines to expedite Tennessee redistricting lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-judge panel has denied a request to expedite a legal challenge seeking to block newly drawn state House and Senate maps in Tennessee.

According to the order, the judges argued on Tuesday they were “not convinced” they had the authority to speed up the proceedings and that doing so could limit “important constitutional questions” from being fully considered and adjudicated.

Last month, the Tennessee Democratic Party filed a lawsuit on behalf of three voters questioning the legality of the new legislative maps.

The lawsuit claims Republican lawmakers violated the state Constitution to keep a firm grip on their partisan advantages. Republicans have argued their mapmaking work falls in line with state and federal requirements.