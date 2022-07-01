© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tax breaks, trans athletes, more: Tennessee laws kicking in

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published July 1, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT
190305_lee_state_of_state.jpg
capitol.tn.gov
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A long slate of new Tennessee laws significantly affecting transgender athletes, controversial books, homeless camps, and harsh criminal sentences will go into effect July 1.

The state’s GOP-controlled General Assembly and Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed off on hundreds of bills earlier this year during the annual legislative session. Many of those laws will kick in Friday, which is the start of a new fiscal year.

Notably, Tennessee will become the first U.S. state to make it a felony to camp on local public property such as parks — a move critics say is designed to target homeless encampments.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne