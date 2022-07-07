© 2022 WMOT
Nashville man gets 2 life sentences plus 40 years for 2019 stabbing deaths

By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne
Published July 7, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT
220707 michael mosely mug shot.jpg
TDOC
/
Michael Mosley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who was convicted in two stabbing deaths outside a bar in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

News outlets report Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Angelita Dalton sentenced Michael Mosley on Wednesday to two consecutive life sentences as well as a 40-year sentence for attempted murder and a year for assault.

Mosley was convicted of first-degree murder in March in the stabbing deaths. College students Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III were killed Dec. 21, 2019.

Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard and musician Tucker Beathard. Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
