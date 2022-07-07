Nashville man gets 2 life sentences plus 40 years for 2019 stabbing deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who was convicted in two stabbing deaths outside a bar in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison.

News outlets report Davidson County Criminal Court Judge Angelita Dalton sentenced Michael Mosley on Wednesday to two consecutive life sentences as well as a 40-year sentence for attempted murder and a year for assault.

Mosley was convicted of first-degree murder in March in the stabbing deaths. College students Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni III were killed Dec. 21, 2019.

Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard and musician Tucker Beathard. Trapeni was a student at Rhodes College in Memphis.