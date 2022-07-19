Public input session to be held for new Tennessee school funding formula

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee education officials will hold another public listening session regarding Gov. Bill Lee’s signature school funding formula later this month.

The department is in the process of writing the proposed rules that will govern how state education dollars are distributed in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act enabling legislation passed earlier this year by state lawmakers requires the Lee administration to seek public input on how the new funding formula will be implemented.

Education officials plan to hold another in a series of public comment sessions on July 28 in Nashville. The session will be held at the Ellington Agricultural Center on Hogan Road beginning at 9 a.m.

You can also stream the session via Microsoft Teams Livestream here, or dial in via phone by calling: +1 615-270-9704. The conference ID number is 442 791 926#.