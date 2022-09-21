© 2022 WMOT
News

Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published September 21, 2022 at 8:12 AM CDT
(Associated Press) — The Nashville based Southern Baptists’ Executive Committee has voted effectively to cut ties with two congregations.

One is an LGBTQ-friendly church, College Park Baptist Church in Greensboro, North Carolina, that had itself quit the denomination decades ago.

The other is Amazing Grace Community Church of Franklinville, New Jersey. The Executive Committee cited its “lack of cooperation ... to resolve concerns regarding alleged discriminatory behavior.”

The votes came at the end of a two-day meeting even as the convention responds to a consultant's report of sexual abuse in its churches and mistreatment of survivors by denominational leaders.

The convention acknowledges it is now under a Department of Justice investigation.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
