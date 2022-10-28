© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee senator to change not guilty plea in campaign fraud case

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published October 28, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee senator who has been indicted on charges that he violated federal campaign finance requested a hearing to change his original not guilty plea.

Republican Sen. Brian Kelsey initially criticized the charges as a “political witch hunt.”

According to court documents filed Thursday, Kelsey is asking the federal court to “to set a change of plea hearing in this matter.” The two page motion does not specify what charges or if the move is part of a plea agreement.

Kelsey’s attorney, Paul Bruno, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kelsey's trial had been set for January 2023.

