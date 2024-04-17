Video Highlights from Wired In with Sarah Jarosz and John R. Miller

Earlier this month, Sarah Jarosz and John R. Miller performed new music at Riverside Revival for WMOT's Wired In series.

Watch highlights from the show below or on our NPR Live Sessions page, where you can find more highlights from past Wired In shows and more.

Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive monthly concert series. You can find more details on how to become a Wired In member here.