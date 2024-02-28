Video Highlights from Wired In with Corb Lund and Emily Nenni

Last week, Corb Lund and Emily Nenni performed new music to a packed house at Riverside Revival for WMOT's exclusive Wired In series.

Watch the highlights using the playlist below or on our NPR Live Sessions page, where you can find the full catalog of Words & Music episodes, clips from 2023's best live performances, and more.

Don't want to miss out on events like this? Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive monthly concert series. You can find more details on how to become a Wired In member here.