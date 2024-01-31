Video Highlights from Wired In with Charlie Mars and Jobi Riccio

© 2024 WMOT
Last week, Charlie Mars and Jobi Riccio kicked off the new year by performing solo sets at Riverside Revival in East Nashville.

Watch highlights from the show below or on our NPR Live Sessions page, where you can find more highlights from 2023's best live performances.

Don't want to miss out on events like this? Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive monthly concert series. You can find more details on how to become a Wired In member here.
