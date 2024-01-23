© 2024 WMOT
Watch Charlie Mars and Jobi Riccio LIVE for WMOT's Wired In January 24th at 7 p.m.

WMOT
Published January 23, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

This Wednesday, Charlie Mars and Jobi Riccio are kicking off the new year with solo sets at Riverside Revival for WMOT's Wired In concert series.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Tune in to NPR Livesessions to watch the live broadcast for FREE, or watch via the web player below. Listen live on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM or on our app.

Not a Wired In Member? Never miss out on another Wired In show with a monthly donation of $20. Your support helps WMOT operate and you'll get two tickets to our member exclusive shows and discounts to our annual festivals.
Video Wired InCharlie MarsJobi Riccio
