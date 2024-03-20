© 2024 WMOT
Video Highlights from Wired In with Alex Harris and Katie Pruitt

March 20, 2024

Last week, Alex Harris and Katie Pruitt performed new music at Riverside Revival for WMOT's Wired In series.

Watch highlights from the show below or on our NPR Live Sessions page, where you can find more highlights from past Wired In shows and more.

Don't want to miss out on events like this? Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive monthly concert series. You can find more details on how to become a Wired In member here.
