© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tenn. inmate's mutilation highlights prison mental care woes

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 21, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST
221121 tenn death row inmate henry hodges.jpg
TDOC
/
Tennessee death row inmate Henry Hodges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three years before Tennessee death row inmate Henry Hodges cut off his own penis during what his lawyer called a “psychiatric disturbance,” a fellow prisoner told a federal judge that Hodges was being mistreated.

Hodges was kept for three decades in solitary confinement, which experts say is detrimental to a person's mental health even over short periods.

Although his act of self-mutilation is extreme, it underscores the significant, unaddressed mental health care needs of prisoners.

In Tennessee alone, Correction Department records categorize nearly 23% of inmates as having a “serious and persistent mental illness.” Meanwhile an audit of the state's prison system has raised questions about whether it has done enough to confront the crisis.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne