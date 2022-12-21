© 2022 WMOT
Number of guns found at Tennessee airports hits high in 2022

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 21, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST
200811_tsa_confiscated_gun.jpg
TSA
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal transportation officials say more than 350 guns have been found in passengers’ carry-on luggage at security checkpoints at Tennessee’s major airports this year, marking an all-time high.

In a news release, the Transportation Security Administration says the 353 guns found so far this year at airports in Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville, Chattanooga and the Tri-Cities area have surpassed the 283 weapons discovered in 2021 and exceeded the total of 162 guns found in 2020.

The statewide total has more than doubled over the past five years.

Travelers face criminal and civil penalties for bringing firearms to a security checkpoint.

Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
