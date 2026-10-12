Casey Penston is the Administrative Coordinator for WMOT, where she supports its people and initiatives. With a background in administration, program coordination, and community engagement, Casey thrives at the intersection of creativity and organization, catalyzing ideas into meaningful outcomes.

She believes that every voice has value and finds purpose in empowering others. Casey is proud to contribute to WMOT's mission of connecting music, artists, and community and is honored to support the spirit of listener-powered radio.

Casey is a native Tennessean with a background in the arts and sciences. A lover of music and nature, she can often be found enjoying festivals, tending to her garden, exploring under rocks, or communing with her chickens.

For questions regarding administrative matters, payments, invoices, purchasing, or general operations, Casey is always happy to help.

