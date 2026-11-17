A few years ago, a shaggy headed, raspy-voiced Arkansan named Jesse Welles launched a sneak social media attack on the world of folk and Americana music from an undisclosed rural location beneath some power lines. Now the witty and acerbic artist is sitting atop this year’s Grammy nominations (in the American Roots field anyway) with five nods announced on Monday, including Best Americana Album (for 2026’s Mask Off) and Best Traditional Folk Album (for Under The Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025). This follows on four nominations in 2026 and his Spirit of Americana Free Speech in Music Award at the 24th Annual Americana Honors & Awards in 2025.

More established and Grammy-beloved Brandi Carlile is also back, earning four more nominations for a career total of 32. Her October 2025 opus Returning To Myself is up for Best Americana Album, while its title track is up for Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Performance.

The Americana Album category, perhaps the most symbolic for the album-oriented format, is rounded out with some especially eclectic picks. Sad And Beautiful World, a highly collaborative 2025 release, gives the indomitable 87-year-old Mavis Staples one of her three 2027 nominations. Tedeschi Trucks Band are in with this year’s Future Soul. And in a most welcome nod, Lucinda Williams earned her first nomination since 2021 for her emotionally gripping World Gone Wrong.

The Best Bluegrass Album category uplifts one first-timer in Nashville’s Lindsay Lou, who scored a nod for her multi-artist, woman-penned labor of love Bluegrass Women. Less surprising are repeat nominees Alison Brown and Steve Martin for their first duo collaboration Safe, Sensible and Sane, Billy Strings for his emotional So Much For Goodbyes, Bronwyn for her second solo album Rattlin’ Bones, and veteran banjo player Tony Trischka for the second volume of his multi-artist Earl Jam project.

In a major shakeup to the Roots field, Best Folk Album has been split again into Contemporary and Traditional categories, restoring the approach last used in 2012. The results are a strange mishmash of artists. Contemporary Folk includes Kris Angelis, an artist with no apparent footprint on the folk or Americana radio charts, but she was part of a Grammy NEXT accelerator program. Past winner Madison Cunningham has demurred about being a folk musician at all. And Noah Kahan, who has by far the greatest name recognition, is a stadium filling pop/rock artist with some Mumford and Sons stylistic trappings. It will be interesting to see if his inclusion sparks controversy. The Milk Carton Kids and Mon Rovîa will strike long time observers as more in keeping with the category’s best moments.

A roots adjacent category that underwent the same split last year produced one eye-popping result in that all five of the nominees for Best Contemporary Country Album are women: Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Megan Moroney, Carter Faith, and Ella Langley (who scored seven nominations on Monday stemming from her breakout album Dandelion and its monster hit “Choosin’ Texas.”) That marks a stunning shift from a few years ago when bro country fellas seemed permanently on top of the format. Ironically perhaps, the Best Traditional Country Album nominees are a gender mirror image, with five Americana friendly men: Charley Crockett, Charlie Worsham, Vince Gill, Willie Nelson and Cody Johnson.

The Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027. The Premiere Ceremony featuring the American Roots Field starts at 1:30 pm CT on YouTube. The televised awards start at 6 pm CT on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu.

Americana related nominations follow:

Best American Roots Performance

“Still Crying,” Sara Bareilles

“You Without Me,” Brandi Carlile

“Coyote,” Chuck Leah

“Human Mind,” Mavis Staples

“No Kings,” Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez

Best Americana Performance

“Heartland,” Sara Bareilles

“Returning to Myself,” Brandi Carlile

“Sad and Beautiful World,” Mavis Staples

“Mill Town Flood,” Billy Strings

“Masks Off,” Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

“Masks Off,” Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

“My Full Name,” Madison Cunningham, songwriter (Madison Cunningham)

“Returning to Myself,” Brandi Carlisle, songwriter (Brandi Carlile)

“Tennessee Sunshine,” Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin and Grant Maloy Smith, songwriters (Grant Maloy Smith)

“Waist Deep,” Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg and Brittany Howard, songwriters (Alabama Shakes)

Best Americana Album

“Returning to Myself,” Brandi Carlile

“Sad and Beautiful World,” Mavis Staples

“Future Soul,” Tedeschi Trucks Band

“Masks Off,” Jesse Welles

“World’s Gone Wrong,” Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

“Rattlin’ Bones,” Bronwyn

“Safe, Sensible and Sane,” Alison Brown and Steve Martin

“Bluegrass Women,” Lindsay Lou

“So Much For Goodbyes,” Billy Strings

“Earl Jam 2,” Tony Trischka

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Zyedeco Trailrides and Southern Soul,” Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp

“B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100,” Joe Bonamassa

“Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience,” Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

“Blues Now,” GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

“Slideways,” Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Alive! (Live),” Fantastic Negrito

“Paper Doll (live),” Samantha Fish

“Just Say Yes,” Ruthie Foster

“Hard Road,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“The Breakdown,” Keb’ Mo’

Best Traditional Folk Album

“The Fiddle and the Drum,” Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck

“North Node,” Natalie and Brittany Haas

“The Fiddle Funnel Sessions,” E J Ouellette

“Together Again,” Tom Paxton and John McCutcheon

“Under the Powerlines III (January 2025-June 2025),” Jesse Welles

Best Contemporary Folk Album

“Le Sigh,” Kris Angelis

“Ace,” Madison Cunningham

“The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs,” Noah Kahan

“Lost Cause Lover Fool,” The Milk Carton Kids

“Bloodline,” Mon Rovîa

Best Regional Roots Music Album

“Louisiana Love,” Robin Barnes

“Live at Tipitina’s 2025,” Dumpstaphunk

“This Village,” Ranky Tanky

“Ain’t No Dying,” The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

“Tongva Songs We Are Here Ekwa Chem,” Tongva Ensemble featuring Connor Chee and Geneviève Gros-Louis