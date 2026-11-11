Words & Music with Lindsay Lou

In this "Words-only" episode of Words & Music, Lindsay Lou sat down with host Jessie Scott to discuss Bluegrass Women, a ten-song album of classic bluegrass covers penned by women.

Joined by Phoebe Hunt, who played fiddle on the radio-exclusive "Music" version of this episode, the duo reflects on the importance of female voices in music, how motherhood has changed their perspective, music as nourishment for the soul, and the sisterhood felt amongst the women who made this record.

Watch the full interview below or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes from your favorite artists.