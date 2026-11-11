© 2026 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Words & Music with Lindsay Lou

WMOT
Published November 11, 2026 at 6:00 AM CST

In this "Words-only" episode of Words & Music, Lindsay Lou sat down with host Jessie Scott to discuss Bluegrass Women, a ten-song album of classic bluegrass covers penned by women.

Joined by Phoebe Hunt, who played fiddle on the radio-exclusive "Music" version of this episode, the duo reflects on the importance of female voices in music, how motherhood has changed their perspective, music as nourishment for the soul, and the sisterhood felt amongst the women who made this record.

Watch the full interview below or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes from your favorite artists.
Tags
Video Words and MusicLindsay LouPhoebe Hunt
Related Content
  • Video
    Words & Music with Wynonna Judd
    Wynonna Judd joins host Jessie Scott to perform and discuss songs from the her latest record, The Hard Truth. Watch the full performance and interview here.
  • Roots Radio News
    Lindsay Lou Reinvents, Reemerges As The ‘Queen Of Time’
    Craig Havighurst
    Lindsay Lou grew up surrounded by community folk music in Michigan, and when she connected with a scene and a band in East Lansing where she completed college, she set her plans for a career in medicine aside to hit the road and connect with her original dreams. But it’s pretty clear from her ravishing voice that she was born to sing, and she made quite an impression, especially in western newgrass circles, as the leader and songwriter of Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys. Living in Nashville since 2015 though, change was inevitable, and she processes some big life shifts and stylistic evolution on her new album Queen of Time. It’s the most ambitious and enthralling release of her career, and there’s a lot to talk about.
  • RiverWonderGrass
    Roots Radio News
    Take Her To The River: Lindsay Lou On A Unique Music Fest
    Craig Havighurst
    Summer 2021 has come and gone, and as we take stock of memories of that precious season of renewal and relative freedom, few among us will have better stories than Nashville’s Lindsay Lou. In late July, work, play and worship became indistinguishable when the singer and songwriter was part of the exclusive talent lineup for RiverWonderGrass, multi-day excursions down ancient and wild western rivers with little but life’s essentials - food, shelter and live acoustic music.
  • Phoebe Hunt
    Roots Radio News
    On The String: Phoebe Hunt’s Unified Theory Of Music
    Craig Havighurst
    Ten years ago, Phoebe Hunt was a new touring artist, playing progressive western swing with the Belleville Outfit out of her hometown of Austin. Now she’s applying lessons from travel, yoga, study and youth collaboration to her band The Gatherers and her two recent, highly complimentary albums, Shanti’s Shadow (2017) and Neither One Of Us Is Wrong, out last Friday.