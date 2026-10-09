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Words & Music with Wynonna Judd

WMOT
Published October 9, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Wynonna dropped by the WMOT studio in East Nashville to perform and discuss songs from her latest record The Hard Truth. The setlist includes "Kentucky Queen", "Girl Who Could Sing", and The Judds classic "Love is Alive".

In an interview with host Jessie Scott, Wynonna reflects on the excitement and raw vulnerability of making of 'The Hard Truth', including the desire to keep her songwriting honest, feeling reborn through the process, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes from your favorite artists.
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Video Words and MusicWynonnaWynonna Judd
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