Watch Live: WMOT's Public Radio Music Day Livestream

Join WMOT in celebrating the 7th annual Public Radio Music Day with live in-studio performances from Jordan Tice, Jess Woodland, Chloe Kimes, and Brandy Clark on October 28th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This year’s theme is "Sounds Like Home", which aims to celebrate what makes public radio great: the ability to elevate local musicians, bring our communities together through live events and digital spaces, and to preserve regional history and culture. And what a culture we get to celebrate!

At the top of the hour, our DJs will sit down with Middle Tennessee artists for a short interview and performance. Between sets, we encourage you to use the play button at the top of the page to listen to our community curated playlist of songs about Nashville and our home state at large.

Livestream Schedule

10 a.m. - Jordan Tice

11 p.m. - Jess Woodland

3 p.m. - Chloe Kimes

4 p.m. - Brandy Clark

Like what you hear? WMOT is listener-powered community radio. Your donations keep the music playing. Consider supporting WMOT by becoming a member. Perks include 2 tickets to our members-only live events, WMOT swag, and more. Learn more about memberships here.