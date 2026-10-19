Pat Enright Put The Blue In the Hall of Fame-Bound Nashville Bluegrass Band 

The announcement of this year’s Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame inductions came in mid-July, which made for bittersweet timing for the Nashville Bluegrass Band. The vital, globe-hopping band that helped define its namesake genre in the 1980s and 90s is set to receive the music’s highest honor on Oct. 22 in Chattanooga during the World of Bluegrass. Yet that wasn’t enough time for its great singer and guitar player Pat Enright, who died in August at age 81.

The Nashville Bluegrass Band’s impact on roots music is hard to overstate. Enright and banjo player Alan O’Bryant - the co-founders - shared lead vocals with distinctive timbres that were aching, emotional, and immaculately matched. They secured one of the finest young fiddlers in the country in 20ish-year-old Stuart Duncan. And their mandolin players, Mike Compton and later Roland White, brought texture and swing drawn attentively from genre father Bill Monroe. The NBB was not a progressive/newgrass band by any means, but they didn’t stand still either, writing and curating interesting repertoire and forging an accessible, easy-grooving sound.

The IBMA’s official summary of the NBB’s career and Hall of Fame legacy adds some important points: “The group revived neglected songs, reintroduced blues elements that had faded from bluegrass, and drew inspiration from both black and white southern gospel traditions. Their a cappella gospel performances, influenced by Black church music, became a signature feature, broadening the horizons of bluegrass audiences.”

The band also spread the gospel of bluegrass music itself worldwide, traveling internationally more than any of its peers or predecessors. Within a year of forming, they toured in Japan and became the first bluegrass band to perform in China. They made their first of many tours in Europe in 1990, and through cultural diplomacy programs, they played in Brazil, Egypt, Israel and The Azores.

Of course there were many awards, including two Bluegrass Album Grammys, four IBMA Vocal Group of the Year wins, and two IBMA Entertainer of the Year trophies. They shared in the epic, Grammy-winning experience of being on the soundtrack for O Brother, Where Art Thou? and its attendant Down From The Mountain tours in the early 2000s.

But the accolades and stats faded into the background in the presence of the band in concert. Like the Seldom Scene before them, the Nashville Bluegrass Band evoked an atmosphere of warmth and mirth. Their unfussy, business-casual kind of stage wear added to the comfort factor. In an era when bluegrass was on the outs in pop culture, the NBB told its story in an accessible way through relentless touring and regular appearances on The Nashville Network in its heyday. It’s a wonder that they made off with that literally generic yet audacious band name, because they had the chops and material to make both Nashville and bluegrass look cool.

Pat Enright grew up in Indiana and studied for a career in architecture, but a gift guitar and a stint in the Navy, where he met a banjo-playing friend, got him ever-more focused on bluegrass music. Back stateside, he settled in San Francisco and got involved in the vibrant Bay Area bluegrass scene, including bands with notable west coast musicians Paul Shelasky, Sandy Rothman, and up-and-comer Laurie Lewis. “Pat was, for me, the exemplar of great bluegrass singing,” Lewis wrote in the California Bluegrass Association’s recent newsletter. “I will never forget the thrill of trying to match his voice on tenor parts.”

When Enright moved to Nashville in 1974, the Station Inn was recently opened, and that’s where he developed a friendship with fellow newcomer Alan O’Bryant, a North Carolinian who’d been immersed in bluegrass growing up. Pat moved to Boston for a time to join the band Tasty Licks with a young Bela Fleck. O’Bryant worked various gig including the Claire Lynch Front Porch String band.

Eventually though, Enright and O’Bryant got free at the same time and assembled the Nashville Bluegrass Band in 1984 thanks to an offer from the producer of a multi-artist package tour called The Grand Ole Country Music Show with a motley assembly that included Boxcar Willie and Minnie Pearl. With new recruits mandolinist Mike Compton and bass player Mark Hembree (a longtime band member for Bill Monroe), the first quartet quartet traveled the country by bus with 20 other performers, supported Minnie Pearl’s comedy, and worked out their sound. Soon they recruited Duncan on fiddle, marking the Nashville launch of a career some regard as the standard setter in modern string band music.

Compton, still a remarkable old-school mandolinist, moved to Nashville in 1977. “I ended up living across the street from Pat on 17th Avenue and spent a lot of time with him,” he says. “Pat said that he had styled himself after Vern Williams,” a noted California band leader from Arkansas. “Vern used to say that his singing style was that he just threw his guts out on the floor and walked around in them. And that’s what Pat said he wanted to do - just the intensity of the whole thing. To me, there's certainly not a better bluegrass singer.”

Alan O’Bryant remembers Enright as “a great partner - logistical partner, business partner, musical partner - for years and years” and someone who “took what we did seriously, (while) he didn't take himself very seriously.” Alan said that they stayed in close touch over the years since the last NBB shows prior to the pandemic, but that Enright had been in poor health for some time, living quietly with his wife in Inglewood in East Nashville. “He was somebody you could count on to always have something to bring to the proceedings, and I always thought that Pat had pretty impeccable taste in material,” he said.

Song selection was always a strong suit for the band. They worked up deep cuts by Jimmie Rodgers, Hank Williams and Johnny Cash. They were among the first to pick up and reinterpret Gillian Welch songs, including staples “Tear My Stillhouse Down” and “Red Clay Halo.” Enright sang a memorable lead on “Waltzin’s For Dreamers” by English folk star Richard Thompson more than a decade before the Del McCoury Band famously covered him. They found a go-writer in David Allen, the DC area musician who penned the NBB’s beloved “Blue Train” among others. They tapped material from Virginia old-time musician Carl Jones and folk singer Kate Campbell too.

Ironically, arguably the most famous songs penned by the lead singers themselves didn’t find their way to NBB albums. Enright wrote the spookily magic song “Who’s That Knocking On My Door,” but it was recorded during his one-album dalliance with Nashville supergroup The Dreadful Snakes . O’Bryant’s song “Those Memories” became a standard after it was cut by Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt on the legendary Trio album of 1987.

“They chose to pull from some very different sources for a lot of their repertoire,” says Tammy Rogers, fiddler, singer and songwriter with the Grammy-winning Steeldrivers, and a superfan from the NBB’s earliest days. “They weren't necessarily writing their catalog like we have done, but the songs they brought into the greater bluegrass catalog were so rich. Mike Compton is just an absolute scholar of that Mississippi string band (tradition) that borders on old-time music and blues music. Just some really great choices that highlighted those (historic) tie-ins.”

Rogers credits that repertoire plus the band’s chemistry with forging one of the most distinctive grooves and sounds in modern bluegrass history. “As soon as you heard one note, you knew exactly who it was. You couldn't hardly get two (more) different voices than Alan and Pat, but the way they sang together was magical. It's almost this alchemy that happens. Not to be preachy, but I do hope that younger bands are paying attention. It's not easy to develop that unique sound. To me, that's what the music needs, and what we all should aspire to.”