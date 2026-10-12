Help Curate Our Playlist, Send Your Favorite Songs About Home

The seventh annual Public Radio Music Day is October 28. This year’s theme is Sounds Like Home. WMOT’s mission is to elevate local musicians and our music ecosystem, bring our communities together through live events and digital spaces, and to preserve regional history and culture. And what a culture we get to celebrate!

We are putting a list of songs together for playback on October 28th that mention Nashville and environs and/or Tennessee, and would love your help to curate the day. List your ten favorite geographical songs and listen for playback on Public Radio Music Day, October 28th!