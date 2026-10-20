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Words & Music with Alex Amen

WMOT
Published October 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

Alex Amen stopped by the WMOT studio in East Nashville to discuss and perform songs from his latest release, Sun of Amen, including "California Blues", "Diamonds" and "Cabin By the Sea".

In an interview with host Jessie Scott, Alex recounts the stories behind the record. From growing up in Texas to living in a commune in Anaheim, moving to an island off the coast of Washington State, rock climbing in Yosemite, and more.

Watch the full performance and interview below or on our YouTube channel, where you can find more full-length Words & Music episodes from your favorite artists.
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Video Words and MusicAlex Amen
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