John Walker

John Walker is the co-founder of Music City Roots and a founding partner in WMOT Roots Radio.

  • Mavericks guitarist Eddie Perez addresses the crowd on Saturday night at the Ryman Auditorium.
    Roots Radio News
    A Night Of Love For Raul Malo At The Mother Church
    John Walker
    On Friday and Saturday nights, the Mavericks and a huge lineup of Americana stars danced the night away, playing songs in tribute to the band's founder and lead singer Raul Malo. As he faced down late stage cancer from a hospital room, the community rallied to send a message of love, appreciation and gratitude. Guest writer John Walker of Music City roots sent this report from night two at the Ryman Auditorium.