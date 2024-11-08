Sierra Ferrell Leads Roots Grammy Nominees, Plus Beyoncé!?

Welcome, Beyoncé, to the Americana movement. Among the R&B superstar’s personal record of 11 Grammy Award nominations announced on Friday is her song “Yaya”, a wild, finger-snapping, drum-line pounding, explicit track from the album Cowboy Carter. The innovative, country-inspired concept opus is up for Album of the Year overall and Best Country album too. The rest of the Americana and American roots fields look more conventional, with strong showings by Sierra Ferrell, Shemekia Copeland, and Aoife O’Donovan.

Ferrell rounds out a big year (she won Americana Artist and Album of the Year in September) with four Grammy nominations: Best Americana Album (Trail of Flowers), Best American Roots Song (“American Dreaming” co-written with Melody Walker), Best Americana Performance for the same song, and Best American Roots Performance (for “Lighthouse”). The West Virginia born songwriter worked through a hardscrabble upbringing and years of busking and living rough to emerge in the last few years with one of the most distinctive sounds and looks in authentic country music.

Fellow Rounder Records artist Sarah Jarosz took a poppier direction on her 2024 album Polaroid Lovers and landed nods for Best Americana Album and Best Americana Performance for the song “Runaway Train.” The rest of the album field is rich with the genre’s most intriguing talents and one veteran making a comeback: T Bone Burnett’s brooding The Other Side, Maggie Rose’s soul/pop opus No One Gets Out Alive, Charley Crockett’s bluesy $10 Cowboy, and Tiger’s Blood by Alabama gothic folk artist Waxahatchee.

Blues/Americana songwriter and singer Shemekia Copeland, a five time nominee, is still seeking her first win, but has a good chance with three fresh nods: Best Contemporary Blues Album for Blame It On Eve, plus Best American Roots Song and Performance for the title track. Other notable nominations the 2025 Grammys include Rhiannon Giddens’s “Ballad of Sally Anne” (Best American Roots Performance), Gillian Welch and David Rawlings’s Woodland (Best Folk Album and Best Americana Performance), and Aoife O’Donovan’s All My Friends (Best Folk Album and Best American Roots Song).

In the Bluegrass Album category, Nashville’s Bronwyn Keith-Hynes landed a surprise first nomination for her May release I Built A World. Other nominations went to more established acts: the Del McCoury Band, Billy Strings, Sister Sadie, Tony Trischka, and Dan Tyminski.

The 67th GRAMMY Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, broadcast live on CBS and on demand on Paramount+.

A list of roots music nominees follows.

