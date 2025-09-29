The Old Fashioned #171
Meredith Moon isn’t new to folk music or to America, but she’ll be meeting a lot of American fans for the first time through her debut on Compass Records, From Here To The Sea, which arrived during AmericanaFest, where she showcased and played at our String Band Throwdown. Here, however, we build up to that release with her take on “Soldier’s Joy” from her prior album Constellations of 2022. Moon, an Ontario native, started her musical life in punk and grunge but turned to performing and recording folk music 10 years ago, building her name in the Toronto scene and developing into a lovely singer and banjo player. “Banjo’s sort of where I can put my energy and half lose my mind on stage, and it’s really fun,” she told me at Americanafest. But guitar and piano are my home instruments.” Also bringing the old tunes, Tony Trischka offers “Little Liza Jane.” Nicholas Edward Williams of Chattanooga makes his first appearance on the show.
