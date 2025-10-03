The Old Fashioned #172

Steve Martin and Alison Brown first met when the star comic actor and writer invited Brown, the leading banjo player and owner of Compass Records, to be on his board for the Steve Martin Banjo Prize. That was almost 15 years ago, and as they got to know each other, they broke out their banjos to see what that felt like. Their blend of clawhammer style (Steve) and Scruggs-style (Alison) sounded special, so they co-wrote the instrumental “Foggy Morning Breaking.” That went Number 1 on bluegrass radio, prompting Martin to write the song “Bluegrass Radio” in gleeful celebration. They kept writing, and before you knew it, they had an album’s worth of material, which they’re about to release as Safe, Sensible and Sane on Oct. 10. On the way, they co-hosted the 36th annual IBMA Awards in Chattanooga, and this show features music that was nominated for prizes, along with the loveliest song from their album, “Dear Time,” sung by Jackson Browne. It’s last in the hour, so on the way there, enjoy music from nominees for New Artist of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Song of the Year and more.

Kristen Scott Benson, Alison Brown, and Gina Brit - Ralph’s Banjo Special

Jason Carter & Michael Cleveland - Outrun The Rain

AJ Lee & Blue Summit - I Can't Find You At All

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - Don't Tell Me Your Troubles

Red Camel Collective - Sincerity

Billy Strings - Seven Weeks in County

East Nash Grass - Git Along Little Yearlings

Del McCoury Band - So Black And White

Appalachian Road Show - Lonesome Road To Travel

Danny Roberts - The Drifter

Darin and Brooke Aldridge - My Favorite Picture of You

The Grascals - Coal Dust Kisses

Authentic Unlimited - Big Wheels

Bobby Osborne - Cora Is Gone

The Kody Norris Show - The Auctioneer

Steve Martin and Alison Brown - Dear Time