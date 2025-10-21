The Old Fashioned #175
I was browsing around the World of Bluegrass exhibit hall in Chattanooga in September and who should I see but Jesse Cobb, master mandolin player. I’d made friends with him way back when I was chasing the then-new Infamous Stringdusters around with a video camera. Then he moved on a couple years later to raise a family in Vancouver, so he wasn’t circulating as much. But he was at World of Bluegrass to showcase his band The Unfaithful Servants, who are looking to make a national splash with their new album Fallen Angel, which officially dropped Oct. 17. Besides Jesse, the band includes singer-songwriter Dylan Stone, fiddler Quin Etheridge-Pedden, and bassist Mark Johnson. We spin their title cut at the end of block two. Also this week, a new single from the Asheville Mountain Boys marking the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Helene with a song about an even older flood in Appalachia. Plus Larry Sparks, Meredith Moon, and an introduction to East Tennessee songwriter Beth Snapp.
Slo County Stumblers - Billy In The Lowground
Asheville Mountain Boys - Flood of 1916
Beth Snapp - I Thought Of You
Dan Tyminksi - Carry Me Across The Mountain
DUG - Cumberland Gap
Larry Sparks - Since I Met You Baby
Daniel Grindstaff and the Uptown Troubadours - Death Of John Henry
Cory Walker - Javalina Breakdown
The Unfaithful Servants - Fallen Angel
Slo County Stumblers - Soap On A Rope
Meredith Moon - Lulu Gal
Sarah Kate Morgan and Leo Shannon - Belle of Lexington
Andy Cahan and Joseph DeCosimo - Blackfoot
Hot Rize - Walking The Dog
The Country Gentlemen - The Hills and Home
Sin and Swoon - Froggie Went a-Courtin'
Victor Furtado, Jake Eddy - Hide and Seek
Kody Norris Show - Ramblin' Around