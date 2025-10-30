The Old Fashioned #176

Mike Compton is a favorite of any fan of classic bluegrass and bluesy mandolin. His years with the Nashville Bluegrass Band are just one of his many claims to fame. He also has a way with duos, including projects with Norman Blake and banjo man Joe Newberry. Mike’s newest collaborator is North Carolina’s wonderful Laura Boosinger, a revered picker, singer, and educator whom I love catching up with at Earl Scruggs Fest every Labor Day. Not content with just pairing their names, they went for it and call themselves the Knackered Ramblers, and we launch this week’s show with an LB original about the NC floods from their debut album We B Ramblin’. This comes as a nice surprise. Also this week, the married team that is Benson takes on the good old “Bully Of The Town,” while Bryan McDowell shows off his bluegrass side with the iconic “Toy Heart.” And we give a belated spin to the title cut from Graham Sharp’s solo album How Did We Do It.

Bobby Hicks - Fiddle Patch

The Knackered Ramblers - On That Day

Missy Raines and Allegheny - Scraps From Your Table

Jimmy Martin - I've Got My Future On Ice

Blue Highway - Is Now The Time

Benson - The Bully of the Town

Jim and Artie Marshall - The Ballad of Fancy Gap

Fiddlin' Johnny - Golden Fiddle Waltz

Bruce Molsky - Piney Mountains

Bobby Hicks - Katy Hill

Bryan McDowell - Toy Heart

Tony Trischka - Maple On The Hill

East Nash Grass - Redbird

John Harrod - We'll All Get to Heaven when the devil goes blind

Graham Sharp - How Did We Do It!

Michael Hurley - Why Should I Have To Worry

Ricky Skaggs Kentucky Thunder - Mighty Dark For Me To Travel

Jim Schumate and the Huntsinger Brothers - Old Country Baptizing