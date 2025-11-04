The Old Fashioned #177

Sometimes you hear final recordings from late great singers and think, “That’s nice. Glad they got one more lick in, even though their voice sounds tired.” And sometimes, you get the immortal voice of Bobby Osborne in your headphones, sounding like one of the greatest bluegrass singers who ever lived, penetrating your heart with a call from beyond the grave. The new album Keep On Keepin’ On by the mandolin-playing Osborne Brother and record producer C.J. Lewandowski is one such. I’ll be posting a feature story about this collaboration soon, but this week we launched our show with two songs from this important and impressive album. I hosted this hour solo with song contributions from Amy at a distance. She shared new music from The Onlies and an old one from Anna and Elizabeth. I found new singles by members of bigger bands - NC’s Aaron Burdett who’s in the Steep Canyon Rangers and Infamous Stringduster Jeremy Garrett.

Jeremy Garrett - Roswell

Bobby Osborne and CJ Lewandowski - Keep On Keepin' On

Bobby Osborne and CJ Lewandowski - Rocky Top

Bela Fleck - Wheels Up

Lukas Nelson, Sierra Ferrell, and the Travelin' McCourys - Unknown Legend

Chicken Wire Empire - Illinois

Anna and Elizabeth - Soldier and the Lady

The Onlies - Cluck Old Hen

Sam Bush - Take Me Out To The Ball Game

Aaron Burdett - Rhyme Or Reason

Jim and Jesse - Johnny B Good

Jason and Pharis Romero and friends - Shipping Port

The Burnett Sisters - Easy Come, Easy Go

Lonesome River Band - No Business Mountain

Milan Miller - Tony Rice Tattoo

Lotus Wight - My Merchandise Profile

Jeremy Garrett - Cold Hard Truth