The Old Fashioned #178
One of the best things about bluegrass is the way its musicians mix and match, forming special projects or supergroups that may last briefly or persist through time. Back in 2016, one such outfit formed, a special collection of pickers – many then just making a name for themselves – to record an album of instrumentals. Section House, as they called themselves, was Aaron Ramsey (mandolin), Cory Walker (banjo), Bryan McDowell (fiddle), Jake Stargell (guitar), and Jeff Partin (bass). Well, they’re back, with Gavin Largent added on reso-guitar. And this show we feature their rad version of the classic fiddle and banjo tune “Pike County Breakdown.” Rad because they’ve taken a 4/4 song and cast it in 3/4 time, for a wobbly, ear-grabbing quality that’s hard to resist (and a little hard to count). Also this week, a new single from the Steep Canyon Rangers, a moment from Joseph Decosimo’s new Fiery Gizzard album, a re-issue of Wynn Osborne’s banjo prowess, and a revisit of Phoebe Hunt’s incredible solo fiddle/vocal album.
Fiddlin' Arthur Smith - Straw Breakdown
Steep Canyon Rangers - Circling The Drain
Red Allen and Frank Wakefield - Well Enough Alone
Tim O'Brien Darrell Scott - Walk Beside Me
Ashby Frank - Mr. Engineer
Section House - Pike County Breakdown
Shelby Means - Wild Tiger Style
E.C. Ball - Warfare
Hog Eyed Man - Wolves A Howling
Fiddlin' Arthur Smith - Indian Creek
Phoebe Hunt - I Am Not A Traveler
Unspoken Tradition - Refugee
Charles Barnett - Moses Was A Servant Of The Lord
Joseph Decosimo - Flowery Girls
Bibelhauser Brothers - Faded Embers
The Corn Dodgers - Good Gal
Junior Sisk - Lover's Farewell
Wynn Osborne and his Bluegrass Playboys - Dallas Bound