The Old Fashioned #178

One of the best things about bluegrass is the way its musicians mix and match, forming special projects or supergroups that may last briefly or persist through time. Back in 2016, one such outfit formed, a special collection of pickers – many then just making a name for themselves – to record an album of instrumentals. Section House, as they called themselves, was Aaron Ramsey (mandolin), Cory Walker (banjo), Bryan McDowell (fiddle), Jake Stargell (guitar), and Jeff Partin (bass). Well, they’re back, with Gavin Largent added on reso-guitar. And this show we feature their rad version of the classic fiddle and banjo tune “Pike County Breakdown.” Rad because they’ve taken a 4/4 song and cast it in 3/4 time, for a wobbly, ear-grabbing quality that’s hard to resist (and a little hard to count). Also this week, a new single from the Steep Canyon Rangers, a moment from Joseph Decosimo’s new Fiery Gizzard album, a re-issue of Wynn Osborne’s banjo prowess, and a revisit of Phoebe Hunt’s incredible solo fiddle/vocal album.

Fiddlin' Arthur Smith - Straw Breakdown

Steep Canyon Rangers - Circling The Drain

Red Allen and Frank Wakefield - Well Enough Alone

Tim O'Brien Darrell Scott - Walk Beside Me

Ashby Frank - Mr. Engineer

Section House - Pike County Breakdown

Shelby Means - Wild Tiger Style

E.C. Ball - Warfare

Hog Eyed Man - Wolves A Howling

Fiddlin' Arthur Smith - Indian Creek

Phoebe Hunt - I Am Not A Traveler

Unspoken Tradition - Refugee

Charles Barnett - Moses Was A Servant Of The Lord

Joseph Decosimo - Flowery Girls

Bibelhauser Brothers - Faded Embers

The Corn Dodgers - Good Gal

Junior Sisk - Lover's Farewell

Wynn Osborne and his Bluegrass Playboys - Dallas Bound