The Old Fashioned #180

I figured that Nashville artist Rachel Baiman and the wonderful duo of Viv (Leva) and Riley (Calcagno) were friends, but I never stopped to think about the magic potential of having their voices and talents joined together. But here they come with a side project called Kissing Other PPL (so as not to be confused with the title song of their new album), and it’s just gorgeous and flowing with the love they all share for a common body of work and a certain acoustic esthetic. The title track is by Canadian songwriter and Nashville (TV show) album Lennon Stella, and the collection of covers includes songs by Wilco, Joan Armatrading, and Dr. Dog. It’s indie-folk but it’s acoustic heart and these artists’ track record made it perfect for a spin this week. Also in the hour, we touch the new roots-folk album from The Brothers Comatose (now with Nashville mandolin player/singer Addie Levy), a new one from Bryan McDowell, and a fresh single from West coast roots master Tony Furtado.

The Knackered Ramblers - Gazebo On A Sunday Afternoon

Bryan Sutton with Doc Watson - Working Man Blues

Nora Brown and Sarah Kate Morgan - Waynesboro

Bill Keith - Detour

Dumpster Debbie - Boneyard

The Brothers Comatose - Blue Mountain

Kate and Brendan - Goodbye Ruby

Flatt & Scruggs - Foggy Mountain Top

Kissing Other PPL - Kissing Other People

Kenny Baker - Jug City

Bryan McDowell - Garden Gate

Jeff Picker - Ground Delay Waltz

Humbletown - Long Way To The Ground

Justin Golden - Keep Your Hand On The Plow

Tony Furtado - The Immigrant

Evie Ladin - Poor Little Mary Sitting in the Corner

Red Camel Collective - In Spite of Me

