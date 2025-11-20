The Old Fashioned #180
I figured that Nashville artist Rachel Baiman and the wonderful duo of Viv (Leva) and Riley (Calcagno) were friends, but I never stopped to think about the magic potential of having their voices and talents joined together. But here they come with a side project called Kissing Other PPL (so as not to be confused with the title song of their new album), and it’s just gorgeous and flowing with the love they all share for a common body of work and a certain acoustic esthetic. The title track is by Canadian songwriter and Nashville (TV show) album Lennon Stella, and the collection of covers includes songs by Wilco, Joan Armatrading, and Dr. Dog. It’s indie-folk but it’s acoustic heart and these artists’ track record made it perfect for a spin this week. Also in the hour, we touch the new roots-folk album from The Brothers Comatose (now with Nashville mandolin player/singer Addie Levy), a new one from Bryan McDowell, and a fresh single from West coast roots master Tony Furtado.
The Knackered Ramblers - Gazebo On A Sunday Afternoon
Bryan Sutton with Doc Watson - Working Man Blues
Nora Brown and Sarah Kate Morgan - Waynesboro
Bill Keith - Detour
Dumpster Debbie - Boneyard
The Brothers Comatose - Blue Mountain
Kate and Brendan - Goodbye Ruby
Flatt & Scruggs - Foggy Mountain Top
Kissing Other PPL - Kissing Other People
Kenny Baker - Jug City
Bryan McDowell - Garden Gate
Jeff Picker - Ground Delay Waltz
Humbletown - Long Way To The Ground
Justin Golden - Keep Your Hand On The Plow
Tony Furtado - The Immigrant
Evie Ladin - Poor Little Mary Sitting in the Corner
Red Camel Collective - In Spite of Me
