The Old Fashioned #182

The easy thing to do would have been to launch a typical “bluegrass” show on WMOT, like so many blocks of acoustic music on public radio stations around the country. In the winter of 2022, I wanted to do something more unique, and I’d recently met old-time fiddler and singer Amy Alvey. We talked about a show that took advantage of her history with old-time music and mine with bluegrass, and the idea was we’d teach and learn from each other, sometimes right there on the air. This special episode celebrates that ethos as we head toward our fourth anniversary in March of next year. You’ll hear songs and artists she’s discovered during our time together – folks like banjo player Jim Mills, and Hall of Fame band the Country Gentlemen. And you’ll hear old-time artists I’ve fallen for, such as Pharis and Jason Romero and NC picker and singer Daniel Ullom. I hope you’re discovering new traditional Americana along with us. And may our mutual appreciation society endure for many more years.

Kenny Baker - Grassy Fiddle Blues

Old And In The Way - High Lonesome Sound

Maddie Denton - Black and White Rag

Nick Chandler and Delivered - Many Hills of Time

Jim Mills - Bound to Ride

Pharis and Jason Romero - Goin' Across The Sea

Tatiana Hargreaves and Allison DeGroot - Dead And Gone

Joseph Decosimo - Last Gold Dollar

The Wild Shoats - Ramp Narrows

Vassar Clements and Buddy Spicher - Runaway Fiddle

Country Gentlemen - I'm Coming Back

Laurie Lewis - Just A Little Ways Down The Road

Bill Keith - Farewell Blues

Lynn Morris - Good Love

Sarah Kate Morgan - Ain't No Ash Will Burn

Daniel Ullom - Wild Hog In The Woods

George Guthrie and Ellery Marshall - The Cuckoo

The Onlies - Cumberland Gap