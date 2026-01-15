The Old Fashioned #186
Our holiday special features (we think) tracks that we’ve never played on the show, even though we have our favorites from years past. Molly Tuttle and Ketch Secor set the scene for the season with their new single “Fairytale of New York.” The obligatory “Christmas Time’s A Comin’” comes this year from the amazing trio of Doc Watson, Mac Wiseman, and Del McCoury. Particularly interesting is Bela Fleck’s solo holiday medley. There’s just about nothing he can’t play. Sorry this is going up in the archive so late! But perhaps it will bring you a memory of a good Christmas 2025.
Aubrey Haynie - Long Cold Winter
Molly Tuttle Feat. Ketch Secor - Fairytale of New York
Doc Watson, Mac Wiseman, Del McCoury - Christmas Time's A Comin'
Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers - Go Tell It On The Mountain
Bela Fleck and The Flecktones - The First Noel/Joy To The World
Troubadour Blue - Snow In The Holler
Johnson Mountain Boys - The Friendly Beasts
Robin and Linda Williams - Mary Had A Baby
High Fidelity - Christmas Time Back Home
April Verch and Joe Newberry - Breaking Up Christmas
Alicia Nugent - O Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem
Jerry Douglas - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
The Rarely Heard - Christmas Is Near
Marty Falle - Chimney Letters
Kody Norris Show - Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Heather Berry - Blue Christmas
Balsam Range - Rocking Around The Christmas Tree
Jim and Jesse - Where The Soul Never Dies
The Groove Grass Boyz - Auld Lang Syne