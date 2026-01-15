The Old Fashioned #186

Our holiday special features (we think) tracks that we’ve never played on the show, even though we have our favorites from years past. Molly Tuttle and Ketch Secor set the scene for the season with their new single “Fairytale of New York.” The obligatory “Christmas Time’s A Comin’” comes this year from the amazing trio of Doc Watson, Mac Wiseman, and Del McCoury. Particularly interesting is Bela Fleck’s solo holiday medley. There’s just about nothing he can’t play. Sorry this is going up in the archive so late! But perhaps it will bring you a memory of a good Christmas 2025.

Aubrey Haynie - Long Cold Winter

Molly Tuttle Feat. Ketch Secor - Fairytale of New York

Doc Watson, Mac Wiseman, Del McCoury - Christmas Time's A Comin'

Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers - Go Tell It On The Mountain

Bela Fleck and The Flecktones - The First Noel/Joy To The World

Troubadour Blue - Snow In The Holler

Johnson Mountain Boys - The Friendly Beasts

Robin and Linda Williams - Mary Had A Baby

High Fidelity - Christmas Time Back Home

April Verch and Joe Newberry - Breaking Up Christmas

Alicia Nugent - O Beautiful Star Of Bethlehem

Jerry Douglas - God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen

The Rarely Heard - Christmas Is Near

Marty Falle - Chimney Letters

Kody Norris Show - Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

Heather Berry - Blue Christmas

Balsam Range - Rocking Around The Christmas Tree

Jim and Jesse - Where The Soul Never Dies

The Groove Grass Boyz - Auld Lang Syne