The Old Fashioned #188

Della Mae has been on a heck of a journey since Boston fiddler Kimber Ludiker assembled a band of women to play bluegrass that shreds and defies limits in 2010. The cool thing is that their freshly rebuilt website acknowledges this with a crisp account of the band’s phases and stages – getting signed by Rounder Records, the global touring by way of the U.S. State Department, the IBMA Awards. Now, they say “Della Mae can boast their strongest lineup yet. Founders Kimber Ludiker and Celia Woodsmith are joined by guitarist and songwriter Avril Smith and vocalist and two-time IBMA Bass Player of the Year Vickie Vaughn.” And they’re coming in hot on Jan. 23 with their newest album Magic Accident, which “explores the complexity of being human and the drive to seize joy and possibility amid the sheer improbability of being here at all.” We spin the single “Family Tree” to launch this episode. Also, a special song cycle album from Valerie Smith and I play a batch of 1980s and 90s bluegrass I picked up over the holidays on CD at Nashville’s used record stores.

Kimber Ludiker and Deanie Richardson - New Camptown Races

Della Mae - Family Tree

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - North Garden

Aaron Burdett - Arthur's Last Dance

Carla Gover - Kentucky Queen

Valerie Smith - Started Wrong In This Life

Hot Rize - Western Skies

Magic Tuber String Band - Needlefall

The High And Wides - Second Time Around

Tune Hash - Eighth of January

James King - Letters Have No Arms

The Brother Boys - Kiss the Dream Girl

The Country Gentlemen - Roving Gambler

The Front Porch String Band - Will You Be Lonesome Too

Shadowgrass - Highway of Regret

Ralph Stanley II - Breaks Of The Cumberland

BB Bowness - La Sciatica

Wood Box Heroes - Better When We're Living