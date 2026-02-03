The Old Fashioned #189

I wasn’t able to attend the recent Ryman Auditorium show featuring the Sam Grisman Project with Peter Rowan and special guests, but I went to last year’s debut of this important acoustic and bluegrass collaboration, and it was spectacular. David Grisman’s son Sam has come into his own as a leader, as I documented last year on The String. So imagine our surprise when he dropped a mighty 20-song double album just before Christmas. Working with banjo player Victor Furtado, mandolinist Dominic Leslie, and singer Logan Ledger, among others, Grisman steers with a steady hand through a rich mix of American songs. The sound is easy and natural. It’s a major statement, so we launch this show with two tracks, with more to come. Also this week, new music from LA’s Kenny Feinstein, Arkansas traveler Melissa Carper, and Nashville’s George Jackson. That last one? It's a little weird and we love it. Also, we say a sad farewell to banjo master Gabe Hirshfeld, who passed away too young.

Gabe Hirshfeld - Clown Meat

Sam Grisman Project - Buckets Of Rain

Sam Grisman Project - Dark Hollow

Thunder and Rain - Georgia Gals

Melissa Carper and Theo Lawrence - Good Luck To Ya

George Jackson's Local Trio - Cumberland Gap

Foghorn Duo - My Horses Ain't Hungry

The Johnson Mountain Boys - I've Found A Hiding Place

Chicken Wire Empire - Anomie

Matt Brown and Greg Reish - Speed Of The Plow

Lonely Heartstring Band - Big Bruce

Laura Orshaw - The Band Of Jessie James

Peggy Seeger - I'm Gonna Be An Engineer

Kenny Feinstein - Her Name Is

Big Chimney Barn Dance - Swamp Cat Rag

The New Lost City Ramblers - Sales Tax On The Women