The Old Fashioned #190
On January 10, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers played their last road show - at Meadowgreen Music Park in Clay City, KY - marking the end of a 20-year touring career for one of bluegrass music’s most persuasive traditional bands. Mullins is not retiring from music, just the road. He has a lot going on with his chain of radio stations in Ohio and a new granddaughter. While they rambled, the band released a dozen albums in the bluegrass and gospel space, and in 2019 they were named Entertainers of the Year by the IBMA. We salute this fine banjo player, singer and broadcaster for 20 years of grassroots touring by opening up with a Joe banjo tune and by playing a song from their most recent album, appropriately titled “Something To Look Forward To.” Also this week, the album debut of Della Jane’s Heart by Appalachian Road Show, a new one from John Reishman and the Jaybirds, and a new old-time single from Amy Alvey herself and her duo Golden Shoals.
