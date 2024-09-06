© 2024 WMOT
Mansion Sessions with Chuck Mead and the Stalwarts

Published September 6, 2024

Chuck Mead kicks off our secret Mansion Sessions with acoustic performances of "Trouble" and "Ramona", recorded live from inside Two Rivers Mansion during this year's Roots on the Rivers festival.

Mead is the fountain of modern twang in East Nashville, the founder of BR549, and the kingpin of the 1990s Lower Broadway Revival. This summer, his WMOT appearance introduced the new name of his well-traveled trio, now The Stalwarts.

Stay tuned. We have a new Mansion Session coming to you each week until mid-November. You can find the full lineup, schedule, and ever-growing playlist here.
