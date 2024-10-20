© 2024 WMOT
Video Highlights from Wired In with BettySoo, Strung Like A Horse, and Los Lonely Boys

WMOT
Published October 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Last week, BettySoo, Strung Like A Horse, and Los Lonely Boys played to a packed house at Riverside Revival for WMOT's exclusive Wired In series.

Watch highlights from the show below or on our NPR Live Sessions page, where you can find more videos from past Wired In shows, in-studio performances, and interviews with your favorite artists.

Want to attend events like this? Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month and get two tickets to every show. You can find more details on becoming a Wired In member here.
