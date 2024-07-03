© 2024 WMOT
Video Highlights from Wired In with Kim Richey and Tim Easton

WMOT
Published July 3, 2024 at 6:00 AM CDT

Last week, Kim Richey and Tim Easton performed new music to a packed house at Riverside Revival for WMOT's exclusive Wired In series.

Watch highlights from the show below or on our NPR Live Sessions page, where you can find more video from past Wired In shows, festivals performances, and in-depth interviews from your favorite artists.

Don't want to miss out on events like this? Become a Wired In member by donating $20/month and get two tickets to every show. You can find more details on how to become a Wired In member here.
