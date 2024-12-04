© 2024 WMOT
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch LIVE: Ron Pope and Amythyst Kiah for WMOT's Wired In Series on December 11th at 7:00 p.m. CDT

WMOT
Published December 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST

Next Wednesday, Ron Pope and Amythyst Kiah perform at Riverside Revival for WMOT's Wired In concert series.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.

Tune in to our YouTube page to watch the live broadcast for FREE. Listen live on the radio at WMOT 89.5 FM or on our mobile app.

Want to join us in person? Become a Wired In member for $20/month and get two tickets to our exclusive monthly shows. Learn more about becoming a member here.
Tags
Video LivestreamsAmythyst KiahRon Pope
Related Content