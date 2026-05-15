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30A Songwriters Sessions with The Pink Stones

WMOT
Published May 15, 2026 at 6:00 AM CDT

The Pink Stones join us for episode three of WMOT's 2026 30A Songwriters Sessions, where we invite artists to perform acoustic sets in a beach house turned studio near Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, during the 30A Songwriters Festival.

The band performed "Thank the Lord", "Too Busy", and "Real Sad Movies, Big Jet Planes" from their latest record 'Thank the Lord... It's the Pink Stones'.

In a behind the scenes interview, Hunter, Michael, and Caleb discuss their love of "grandpa music", breaking genre rules, and the band's diverse musical background.

Watch the full performance and behind-the-scenes interview here, or on our YouTube channel, where you can follow more of our 30A Songwriters Festival coverage.

New episodes are posted every Friday at 7 a.m. CT.
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