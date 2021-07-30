© 2021 WMOT
Caeleb Dressel Breaks His Own World Record In 100-Meter Butterfly At The Olympics

By Merrit Kennedy
Published July 30, 2021 at 8:53 PM CDT
U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel celebrates winning the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the Tokyo Olympics.
U.S. star swimmer Caeleb Dressel has beaten his own world record in the 100- meter butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old led for the entire two-lap sprint and clocked it in 49.45 seconds. After winning, he celebrated with his closest competitor, Kristof Milak from Hungary.

"It was faster than I thought it was going to be," Dressel said. "I'm sure it was really fun to watch for everybody, it was certainly fun to take part in."

Dressel also took gold in the 100 meter freestyle earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

