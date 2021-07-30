© 2021 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gallatin man pleads guilty to taking part in Capitol raid

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published July 30, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT
210730 View of the US Capitol.jpg
Capitol Architect
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Gallatin man has pleaded guilty in federal court to taking part in the raid at the U.S. Capitol.

The Tennessean reports 26-year-old Jack Jesse Griffith admitted on Thursday to knowingly entering restricted areas of the Capitol in a videoconference plea hearing.

Griffith faces up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine on the misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

He also agreed to pay $500 in restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed four other misdemeanor charges in exchange for the plea.

Sentencing was set for Oct. 15.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the newest addition to the on-air staff at WMOT. He now serves as the News Director for Middle Tennessee Public Radio and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne