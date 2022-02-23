Weather Service warns several Middle Tennessee rivers are approaching flood stage

(Mike Osborne) — A flood advisory remained in effect Wednesday morning for the entire WMOT listening area.

The advisory continues through Friday and replaces a flood watch that ended at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service Office in Nashville says so far only the Harpeth River at Kingston Springs has reached flood stage.

However, forecasters warn several other area rivers are approaching flood stage.

They include the Cumberland at Nashville, the Stones River at Donaldson, Piney River and Duck River.

The Greater Nashville Area has already received between 2 and 3 inches. Another 1 to 3 inches is possible before the rain ends on Friday.

The heaviest rains are expected along and north of Interstate 40.