Education bills up for debate Monday in the State Assembly reflect Tennessee's political divide

(Mike Osborne) — Three high-profile education bills are up for final debate Monday evening in the State Legislature.

A Republican sponsored measure up for consideration would expose schools, teachers and contractors to legal action if obscene material is found among a school's offerings. The proposal doesn’t define what might be considered obscene.

A second GOP measure up for debate Monday in the House would require high school students, as the bill reads “be taught about the virtues of capitalism and the constitutional republic form of government” as opposed to “communism or socialism.”

A democratic sponsored proposal would require certain Civil Rights history issues be included in school standards. Required topics would include:

