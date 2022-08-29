Governor: Tennessee First lady diagnosed with lymphoma

© 2022 WMOT
WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published August 29, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee

Governor: First lady diagnosed with lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee says that first lady Maria Lee has been diagnosed with cancer. In a news release, Lee said Friday that his wife will begin treatment immediately after learning she has lymphoma. The Republican governor called the news “unexpected” but said that her prognosis is good and treatable. As first lady, Maria Lee has led Tennessee Serves — an initiative focused on encouraging Tennesseans to volunteer more, particularly in distressed counties across the state. She previously worked as a teacher for both third and fourth grades and coaching softball, track, and cross country.

