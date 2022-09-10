© 2022 WMOT
Russian forces withdraw from the Kharkiv region amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive

By Elissa Nadworny ,
Ashley Westerman
Published September 10, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT
A woman stands in front of a house that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Sloviansk, eastern Ukraine, on Sept. 6. Russia has withdrawn troops from the region, in what appears to be a significant victory for Ukraine's effort to retake territory.

Updated September 10, 2022 at 12:53 PM ET

SLOVYANSK, Ukraine – Ukrainian forces have broken through Russia's front lines in the east, retaking strategic towns and territory in a surprise counteroffensive that began just days ago.

Ukrainian officials claim to have recaptured some 270 square miles and the key towns of Izium, Balakliya and Kupiansk — all of which have been controlled by Russian forces for months.

In a video posted to Telegram, Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv regional military administration, records from Balakliya, showing the Ukrainian flag raised behind him. It is one of multiple social media posts purportedly of photos and videos of recently liberated Ukrainians celebrating the recent gains.

The deputy mayor of Izium, Volodymyr Matsokin, confirmed in a Telegram post that the armed forces of Ukraine are in the city, but said it's too early to say the city has been liberated. He says the military is working on it.

In his nightly address Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed that more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region had been "liberated" so far.

While Russia's Ministry of Defense and the Kremlin have not officially acknowledged the counteroffensive, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed that Moscow's forces withdrew from the city of Izium — a key regional transportation and supply hub for the Russian military in Ukraine's east.

"... to liberate Donbas it was decided to regroup the Russian troops in the area of Balakliya and Izium to scale up efforts in Donetsk direction," Konashenkov said in a video, even as Russian state media reporters on the ground insisted the move was taken to avoid a rout by Ukrainian forces.

Videos posted to social media showed long lines of cars piled up at the Russian border after occupying authorities called for a civilian evacuation.

A recent analysis by the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington D.C., said that successes in the Kharkiv counteroffensive "are creating fissures within the Russian information space" and "eroding confidence" in Russian command.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
Ashley Westerman
Ashley Westerman is a producer who occasionally directs the show. Since joining the staff in June 2015, she has produced a variety of stories including a coal mine closing near her hometown, the 2016 Republican National Convention, and the Rohingya refugee crisis in southern Bangladesh. She is also an occasional reporter for Morning Edition, and NPR.org, where she has contributed reports on both domestic and international news.
See stories by Ashley Westerman