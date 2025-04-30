Steve Bannon praises Trump's strategy, wants DOGE's receipts

Stephen K. Bannon says he is expecting a "summer like no other."

The sometime presidential adviser is one of many figures worth watching to see what Trump voters, and occasionally Trump himself, might be thinking. And as the Trump administration completes its first 100 days, Bannon is anticipating a "constitutional crisis" and a battle over spending in the next hundred.

He spoke with NPR in an expansive video conversation, which you can watch above. It was in the basement studio from which he broadcasts War Room, a daily live webcast that is also a podcast.

Here are some key points.

He defends Trump's frequent changes of direction in the trade war.

Bannon supports Trump's attempt at reordering the world economic system. As he increased tariffs on most countries, Trump put a massive 145 percent tariff on goods from China, the world's second largest economy. He has since exempted some products.

"President Trump went in full force," Bannon said. "I don't think he looks weak. I think he looks like a very smart-deal guy, trying to move the chess pieces."

Bannon claims Trump's tariffs are designed to restore high-paying jobs for the working class.

He does not defend other Republicans on taxes and spending cuts.

Though Bannon has a Harvard MBA and made money on Wall Street and in Hollywood, he describes himself as a defender of the working class. That leads to his conflicts with other members of the Trump coalition. He's cast doubt on the effectiveness of Elon Musk, the billionaire presidential aide, saying he wants an "audit" of purported savings by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Bannon also calls for higher taxes on the wealthy to help reduce federal debt. Trump has toyed with the idea but has not endorsed it.

He defends Trump's expansive use of presidential power.

He took issue with judges who have blocked many of Trump's actions.

The Supreme Court, which includes three Trump appointees, unanimously said that people were entitled to due process before a court before being deported, and a Trump-appointed judge said "no meaningful process" was followed before a two-year-old U.S. citizen was deported. But Bannon used the phrase "judicial insurrection."

"If every one of these criminal terrorists have due process, it's 200 years before they get out. It's not going to happen," Bannon said. "The American people back Trump on this. And they have to go and they're going to go."

Asked if he meant to say that constitutional safeguards were "inconvenient," he said "the convenience thing is one thing but you don't need it. It's a time of war."

He offered a long-term idea of how he would like the country to change.

"We've got to start making things again," he said. "The high value added part of manufacturing has to come back. Something that a man or woman can have a job and have a family and have their spouse stay home if they so want and raise their kids. Once we're back to that, the country is going to be vibrant and robust again."

In speaking that way, Bannon expressed his desire for an older model of the U.S. economy, which was connected with a more traditional idea of the family.

